FCC cracks down on spammy text messages

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SATURDAY TO 11 AM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 possible. * WHERE...Tishomingo, Prentiss, Lafayette, Union, Pontotoc, Lee MS and Itawamba Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 10 PM Saturday to 11 AM CDT Sunday. For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&