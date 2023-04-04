Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records

Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony criminal charges of falsifying business records in Manhattan criminal court Tuesday afternoon.
Trump surrendered and was placed under arrest Tuesday before he was arraigned in a historic and unprecedented court appearance, in which the former president heard the charges against him for the first time. While the arraignment was routine, the case is now poised to linger over Trump's 2024 candidacy as he fights the charges both in court and in public.
Prosecutors alleged that Trump sought to undermine the integrity of the 2016 election through a hush money scheme with payments made to women who claimed they had extramarital affairs with Trump. He has denied the affairs.
Trump was part of an unlawful plan to suppress negative information, including an illegal payment of $130,000 that was ordered by the defendant to suppress the negative information that would hurt his campaign, prosecutors alleged.
Trump "repeatedly and fraudulently falsified New York business records to conceal criminal conduct that hid damaging information from the voting public during the 2016 presidential election," according to the charging documents.
The 13-page "statement of facts" detailed in plain language how Trump allegedly committed crimes to help him get elected to the White House in 2016.
"From August 2015 to December 2017, the Defendant orchestrated a scheme with others to influence the 2016 presidential election by identifying and purchasing negative information about him to suppress its publication and benefit the Defendant's electoral prospects," the statement of facts says. Prosecutors described a "catch and kill scheme" to suppress negative stories about Trump -- "in furtherance of his candidacy for President."
Each criminal charge Trump is facing relates to a specific entry among the business records of the Trump Organization, according to the indictment.
The Manhattan prosecutors accuse Trump of repeatedly causing false entries in the business records.
The indictment returned last week by a grand jury against Trump was unsealed Tuesday and provided the public -- and Trump's legal team -- with the first details about the specific charges he will face.
The former president's voice was measured in the courtroom. He walked in slowly scanning the reporters in the courtroom and looked at the judge when he was speaking.
The next in-person hearing date for Trump's case in New York is currently set for December 4.
A judge said Monday night that news outlets were not allowed to broadcast the proceedings, rejecting a request from several media organizations, including CNN. Five still photographers, however, were allowed to take pictures of Trump and the courtroom before the hearing begins.
While there had been some discussion about Trump speaking to the media while in the courthouse Tuesday, he did not do so. Trump left the courthouse and boarded his plane back to Palm Beach, Florida, where he is expected to speak at an event at Mar-a-Lago Tuesday evening.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's indictment marks the first criminal charges against Trump, but it's not the only potential legal trouble in front of the former president: Special counsel Jack Smith is still moving forward with an investigation into Trump's role in the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and the handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. And a Fulton County special grand jury has completed its investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.
Trump arrived in New York on Monday afternoon, flying up on his jet from Palm Beach. He stayed overnight in Trump Tower, 4 miles north of the courthouse.
