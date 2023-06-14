Blinken to travel to China this weekend

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 289 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN EAST ARKANSAS CRITTENDEN CROSS LEE PHILLIPS ST. FRANCIS IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI BENTON CALHOUN CHICKASAW COAHOMA DESOTO ITAWAMBA LAFAYETTE LEE MARSHALL MONROE PANOLA PONTOTOC QUITMAN TALLAHATCHIE TATE TIPPAH TUNICA UNION YALOBUSHA IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN WEST TENNESSEE FAYETTE SHELBY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMORY, ASHLAND, BARTLETT, BATESVILLE, BRUCE, CALHOUN CITY, CHARLESTON, CLARKSDALE, COFFEEVILLE, COLLIERVILLE, FORREST CITY, FULTON, GERMANTOWN, HELENA, HOLLY SPRINGS, HOUSTON, MARIANNA, MARKS, MEMPHIS, MILLINGTON, NEW ALBANY, OAKLAND, OKOLONA, OLIVE BRANCH, OXFORD, PONTOTOC, RIPLEY MS, SENATOBIA, SOMERVILLE, SOUTHAVEN, TUNICA, TUPELO, WATER VALLEY, WEST HELENA, WEST MEMPHIS, AND WYNNE.