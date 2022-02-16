 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Damaged trees and limbs from the recent ice storm will be most
susceptible to falling.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High profile vehicles and tractor
trailers should use extra caution, especially on east-west
oriented roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Blinken says US has seen 'no meaningful pullback' of Russian forces from the Ukraine border

  • Updated
  • 0
Blinken says US has seen 'no meaningful pullback' of Russian forces from the Ukraine border

The United States has not seen evidence that Russia is pulling back troops from the Ukraine border, despite Moscow's claims, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday.

 Kevin Lamarque/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

The United States has not seen evidence that Russia is pulling back troops from the Ukraine border, despite Moscow's claims, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, there's a difference between what Russia says and what it does. And what we're seeing is no meaningful pullback," Blinken said on ABC's "Good Morning America."

"On the contrary, we continue to see forces, especially forces that would be in the vanguard of any renewed aggression against Ukraine, continuing to be at the border, to mass at the border," he said.

Blinken reiterated that the US believes that Russia could invade neighboring Ukraine at any moment, including this week.

"We said that we were in a window of time in which the invasion could come at any time. President Putin's put in place the capacity to act on very short notice. He could pull the trigger. He could pull it today. He could pull it tomorrow. He could pull it next week. The forces are there if he wants to renew aggression against Ukraine," Blinken said.

Blinken underscored that the US remains committed to trying to pursue diplomacy, but said the ball is in Russia's court.

On Tuesday, Moscow claimed that some of its troops were moving away from the border of Ukraine, but multiple US and Western officials have said that while they would welcome such a move, they have yet to see this happen.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.