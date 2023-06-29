 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
FRIDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 115. For the Excessive
Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values
up to 113 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT Friday.
For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Friday evening through
Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

Another very hot day in store for our Friday along with isolated showers and thunderstorms

Another very hot day is in store for our Friday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are still possible at times over the next few days

Today so far we have seen plenty of high heat across our area with temperatures well into the 90s to lower 100s for the highs. We saw the heat index values, as expected in the 107 to 117 degree category for most of the afternoon hours. The brunt of the rainfall and thunderstorms stay to our north, northeast and to our east. We have seen some of the rain on the heavy side and some of the thunderstorms on the hefty side at times.

The big story in our area for the next few days will continue to be the high heat potential. We will see high temperatures warm up into the 95 to 101 degree category. Some towns may even get hotter. We will see most of the maximum heat index values across the area top off in the 105 to 117 degree category. Once again, a few towns across the area may be even hotter.

Due to all of this across the area over the next several days, we have high heat warnings and advisories in effect. So, please be careful as you go out and about. We will see some chances for some isolated showers and thunderstorms at times. This will be due to the heating of the day and some bits and pieces of low pressure that will flow across our area at times. We will see a slight chance that there will be some hefty thunderstorms at times. We will see somewhat cooler temperatures down the line as we will see a slightly better chance for some showers and thunderstorms.

