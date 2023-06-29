Another very hot day in store for our Friday along with isolated showers and thunderstorms

Today so far we have seen plenty of high heat across our area with temperatures well into the 90s to lower 100s for the highs. We saw the heat index values, as expected in the 107 to 117 degree category for most of the afternoon hours. The brunt of the rainfall and thunderstorms stay to our north, northeast and to our east. We have seen some of the rain on the heavy side and some of the thunderstorms on the hefty side at times.
The big story in our area for the next few days will continue to be the high heat potential. We will see high temperatures warm up into the 95 to 101 degree category. Some towns may even get hotter. We will see most of the maximum heat index values across the area top off in the 105 to 117 degree category. Once again, a few towns across the area may be even hotter.
Due to all of this across the area over the next several days, we have high heat warnings and advisories in effect. So, please be careful as you go out and about. We will see some chances for some isolated showers and thunderstorms at times. This will be due to the heating of the day and some bits and pieces of low pressure that will flow across our area at times. We will see a slight chance that there will be some hefty thunderstorms at times. We will see somewhat cooler temperatures down the line as we will see a slightly better chance for some showers and thunderstorms.