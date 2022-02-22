 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 26 IN
EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI

CALHOUN               CHICKASAW             ITAWAMBA
LAFAYETTE             LEE                   MONROE
PONTOTOC              PRENTISS              TISHOMINGO
UNION                 YALOBUSHA

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMORY, BOONEVILLE, BRUCE,
CALHOUN CITY, COFFEEVILLE, FULTON, HOUSTON, IUKA, NEW ALBANY,
OKOLONA, OXFORD, PONTOTOC, TUPELO, AND WATER VALLEY.

Weather Alert

.Locally heavy rainfall will continue along a slow-moving cold front
this evening, into the early overnight.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi, including
the following areas, in East Arkansas, Lee AR and Phillips. In
North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma,
DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola,
Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah,
Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

2 Black Hawk helicopters crash during training accident, Utah National Guard says

  • 0
2 Black Hawk helicopters crash during training accident, Utah National Guard says

No crew members on board the helicopters were injured, the Utah National Guard said.

 @LifterMike93/Twitter

Two Utah National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters were involved in a training accident Tuesday morning, crashing near a popular ski resort, the Utah National Guard said.

No crew members or skiers at the Snowbird ski resort were injured, according to Jared Jones, chief warrant officer 5 with the Utah National Guard.

"Everyone is safe," Jones said. "It was a blessing that everyone was OK."

The accident occurred near the Mineral Basin area of Snowbird, "about 150 yards off of Snowbird proper," Jones said.

The resort, almost 30 miles from Salt Lake City, has the capacity to carry more than 17,000 skiers and snowboarders uphill per hour on its many lifts, according to Snowbird's website.

Both helicopters suffered some damage because of the crash, the Utah National Guard said in a tweet.

"As the first aircraft landed ... portions of the blade of the lead helicopter separated and it appears struck the second helicopter," Jones said.

The accident is under investigation.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you