TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - National Week of Conversation is here! This is where folks from different backgrounds are encouraged to come together to help bridge polarization that could threaten the future of our country.
It is powered by the #Listen First Coalition of 500+ organizations. Thousands will join in on conversations and you can too.
We know that people are exhausted by division and hatred and that is why it was created.
You're invited to bring your passions where you can be heard. Organizers want you to listen with curiosity, speak from your own experience and connect with respect.
You can choose from hundreds of events on https://citizenconnect.us/
Events are organized around social sectors such as K-12 education, higher education, faith, communities, elected officials, and more.
If you are interested and want to help, make the world a better place through conversations then sign up for an event.
These conversations can help bridge the gap among people and so much more. All we have to do is #ListenFirst and then start those conversations.