National Weather Service: EF-1 tornado struck Union County

  • Updated
  • 0
Storm damage in western Union County, Mississippi, on Jan. 3, 2023. Credit: North Mississippi Storm Chasers and Spotters.

ETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - Storms Tuesday morning left behind damage in Union, Itawamba and Tishomingo counties.

Union County EMA Director Curt Clayton reported trees down near Etta and a tree on a house.

North Mississippi Storm Chasers and Spotters captured several images of damage between Coffey’s Fish and Steak House and West Union Attendance Center.

The National Weather Service later determined an EF-1 tornado touched down in Union County.

Storm damage in western Union County, Mississippi, on Jan. 3, 2023. Credit: North Mississippi Storm Chasers and Spotters.
Storm damage in western Union County, Mississippi, on Jan. 3, 2023. Credit: North Mississippi Storm Chasers and Spotters.
Storm damage in western Union County, Mississippi, on Jan. 3, 2023. Credit: North Mississippi Storm Chasers and Spotters.
Storm damage in western Union County, Mississippi, on Jan. 3, 2023. Credit: WTVA.
Storm damage in western Union County, Mississippi, on Jan. 3, 2023. Credit: WTVA.
Storm damage in western Union County, Mississippi, on Jan. 3, 2023. Credit: WTVA.

Damage was also found near Golden in Tishomingo County.

Storm damage in Golden, Mississippi

Storm damage on Front Street in Golden, Mississippi. Photo Date: Jan. 3, 2023.

Emergency Management (EMA) also reported wind damage to power lines, trees and homes near the Houston Community Center in Itawamba County.

So far, there have been no reports of injuries.

