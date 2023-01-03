National Weather Service: EF-1 tornado struck Union County

ETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - Storms Tuesday morning left behind damage in Union, Itawamba and Tishomingo counties.
Union County EMA Director Curt Clayton reported trees down near Etta and a tree on a house.
North Mississippi Storm Chasers and Spotters captured several images of damage between Coffey’s Fish and Steak House and West Union Attendance Center.
The National Weather Service later determined an EF-1 tornado touched down in Union County.
Damage was also found near Golden in Tishomingo County.
Emergency Management (EMA) also reported wind damage to power lines, trees and homes near the Houston Community Center in Itawamba County.
So far, there have been no reports of injuries.