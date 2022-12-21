National Signing Day is underway

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO
NOON CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
10 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to noon CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
