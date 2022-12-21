National Signing Day is underway

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - National Signing Day is on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

High school and junior college football players sign National Letters of Intent to play college football at their preferred schools of choice.

Open each link below to view signings for Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Southern Miss, and Alabama. Each university will update its list throughout the day.

WTVA will have highlights of several local signings this evening on WTVA 9 News. Some are shown below.

For players who do not sign on Wednesday, they will be able to sign on Feb. 1, 2023.