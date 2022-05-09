 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

National Nursing Home Week celebrated in Calhoun City

  • Updated
  • 0
National Nursing Home Week celebration in Calhoun City

National Nursing Home Week celebration in Calhoun City, Mississippi. Photo Date: May 9, 2022.

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WTVA) - A senior care facility in Calhoun City is celebrating National Nursing Home Week.

On Monday, the Baptist Nursing Home began its celebration with a balloon release by staff and residents.

National Nursing Home Week celebration in Calhoun City, Mississippi. Photo Date: May 9, 2022.

National Nursing Home Week celebration in Calhoun City, Mississippi. Photo Date: May 9, 2022.

Residents are honoring those who make a positive difference in nursing homes each and every day.

Organizers said the COVID-19 pandemic was a tough time for many of the residents, and events like this can help boost morale.

Each day will feature a different activity as part of the celebration.

Video coming soon.

Tags

Recommended for you