National Nursing Home Week celebrated in Calhoun City

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WTVA) - A senior care facility in Calhoun City is celebrating National Nursing Home Week.
On Monday, the Baptist Nursing Home began its celebration with a balloon release by staff and residents.
Residents are honoring those who make a positive difference in nursing homes each and every day.
Organizers said the COVID-19 pandemic was a tough time for many of the residents, and events like this can help boost morale.
Each day will feature a different activity as part of the celebration.
