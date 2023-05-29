National lifeguard shortage affects Starkville pool from opening this summer

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - It's finally here, the unofficial kick off to the summer season. However, the fun in the sun can't start without lifeguards.
The nationwide shortage is affecting nearly one-third of the countries public pools, including right here in Northeast Mississippi.
The city of Starkville has been battling a lifeguard shortage for a few years now and 2023 is no different.
Brandon Doherty, Starkville Parks and Recreation Director, said the need for lifeguards in the city has never been greater than now.
The shortage is so drastic that the city's only public pool is still closed.
"We're not open unfortunately for this holiday weekend due to the lack of lifeguards," said Doherty.
The city needs roughly 12 to 16 lifeguards, but they only have two right now.
"It's very hard to be out here all day long. We need enough staff to rotate through 4 hour sessions," Doherty said, "If we don't have enough, we're asking quite a bit for two people to be here 6 or 7 hours a day, 7 days a week."
Starkville is not the only city facing a staffing shortage.
The American Lifeguard Association says half of the nations 309,000 public pools will be forced to close or reduce their hours.
Doherty says they hope to open the pool on June 3.
In the meantime, if you are interested in applying to be a lifeguard click the link below:
https://sportadvisory.applicantpro.com/jobs/country/us/state/Mississippi-MS