National Guard staged training exercise at MSU football stadium Tuesday

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi National Guard staged a training exercise on the campus of Mississippi State University on Tuesday.
The 47th Civil Support Team, which is based in Flowood, staged the event at the football stadium.
Drills such as these give first responders practical experience.
The training was designed to simulate terroristic events involving weapons of mass destruction or toxic industrial chemicals.
Organizers tried to make the exercises as realistic as possible by using emergency vehicles, hazmat uniforms and special gear.