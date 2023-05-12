National Guard Armory not going away after Amory tornado

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Army National Guard says it is not leaving Amory even though the March 24 tornado severely damaged its armory on the north side of the city.
Colonel Rick Weaver is the construction and facilities management officer for the Guard.
He expects the armory will be demolished so a brand new one can be built in its place.
Weaver says it will take federal money to make that happen. He has no timeline as to when that money would become available or when work to rebuild would start.
In the meantime, those who worked at the armory in Amory are working in Tupelo.
Weaver adds equipment that was being kept in Amory is being kept as far away as Iuka.