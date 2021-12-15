You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

National Early Signing Day 2021 recap

  • Updated
  • 0
National Signing Day, NSD, football

Credit: MGN

Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Southern Miss all convinced local recruits to stay in the Magnolia state as they prepare for their collegiate athletic careers.

*At 0:28 seconds, in the lower third, Cameron Knox's last name is misspelled as 'Cox.'*

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Football recruits signed their letters of intent to play college ball on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Wednesday was the early signing period for recruits.

WTVA sports reporter Matt St. Jean went to several schools Wednesday morning and spoke with local signees.

Watch the highlights and interviews in the video above.

To view lists of recruits from this year's early signing day, follow the hyperlinks below:

Mississippi State University

University of Mississippi

University of Southern Mississippi

Tags

Producer/Digital Content Producer

Ethan is from Hamilton, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

Recommended for you