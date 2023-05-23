National 'Click it or Ticket' campaign underway in time for holiday weekend

WEST POINT, Miss (WTVA) - The national 'Click it or Ticket' campaign started May 22nd and it will go until June 4th. It is a campaign that raises awareness about wearing your seatbelt and being safe on the roads.
This upcoming weekend is Memorial Day weekend, and we know a lot of people will be on the road. Some may be under influence, some may be distracted, and some may be speeding. Then you have some who are driving the speed limit, paying attention, and trying to get home.
We do not want an accident to happen to anyone whether they are distracted or not. That is why it is so important for people to watch their surroundings.
15,000 lives were saved in 2017 due to them wearing a seatbelt, according to Click It or Ticket: Seat Belt Safety Awareness | NHTSA.
Troopers want more people to be saved in 2023 and that is why they are wanting people to listen and be safe.
Drivers remember in Mississippi you can get a $25.00 fine for not wearing your seatbelt.
Whoever is behind that wheel can also be fined if their passengers are not wearing their seatbelts as well.
Click it or ticket. Just know we will be out enforcing uh as hard as we possibly can like I said for everyones safety is our main concern," says Derrick Beckom who is the public affairs officer for Mississippi Highway Patrol.
We want you to be smart, put on your seatbelt, and enjoy the weekend accident free.