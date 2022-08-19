Natchez Trace receives $130M to restore 83 miles

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Natchez Trace Parkway will receive $130.6 million to restore 83 miles of the parkway in Mississippi.
The project will span Webster, Choctaw, Attala, Leake and Madison counties.
The project will improve roadway conditions; safety features will be added and culverts and bridges will be repaired or replaced.
Construction, which will be in several phases, is expected to start in September 2023 and be completed in October 2027.
The work will require motorists to find detours around construction zones and access to sites and trails may be limited.
The Natchez Trace Parkway spans 444 miles from Natchez, Mississippi, to Nashville, Tennessee.