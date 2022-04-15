Nanih Waiya residents see extensive damage after Wednesday's tornado

NANIH WAIYA, Miss. (WTVA) - Uprooted trees, broken powerlines, and debris are still scattered across parts of Winston County.
This after the EF-1 tornado ripped through the town on Wednesday.
Nanih Waiya resident, Danya Hunter was in the local high school when the storm hit.
“You could hear it as they were opening the door and they were like, ‘It’s here,'" she said about being in the shelter. "At the time, we didn’t know straight line winds, tornado, we didn’t know anything but we could hear it for a split second before they closed the door to the storm shelter.”
It was in fact a tornado she was hearing.
The damage it left behind left many without power, including the Hunters.
“We actually didn’t get home until around midnight," she explained. "There was no way to our house. We tried five different routes. The trees down couldn’t get us there until we gave the workers time to get everything cleared.”
Days later, workers are still trying to pick up the pieces and restore power to folks in the area.
After seeing the damage a storm like this could cause, Hunter says she will continue to be cautious when dealing with severe weather.
Winston County EMA director Jimbo Lovorn said much of the damage has been picked up in Noxapater, but there is still much to be done in Nanih Waiya.