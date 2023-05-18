Names released of suspect, victim in deadly Tupelo stabbing

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — We now know who died and who is under arrest after a Wednesday stabbing in Tupelo.
Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Tyronza Heavens, 43, of Tupelo.
Police revealed Ricky Shumpert, 65, of Tupelo, is charged with first degree murder in connection with the stabbing.
It happened around 4 p.m. in the 600 block of North Church Street between Robins Field and Gumtree Park.
People who saw what happened said the two were fighting in the street prior to the stabbing.
Heavens died at the hospital in Tupelo after being stabbed more than once.
A judge decided to keep Shumpert in jail instead of letting him leave on bond.