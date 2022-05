STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities released the name of the person who was shot and killed Friday night, May 6 in Starkville.

Oktibbeha County Deputy Coroner Billy Miller identified the shooting victim as Dylan Meikle, 32.

He died on the way to the hospital, Miller said. An autopsy will be performed.

Murder suspect Arti Brown, 31, was arrested in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama.