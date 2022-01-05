MUW spring semester delayed due to COVID

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The spring semester for some schools will be delayed because of the rise in Covid cases over the holidays.
One school in particular is the Mississippi University for Women.
Students will go back to school a little later than usual this spring semester. This is to reduce the spread of Covid and keep them safe.
MUW will start the spring semester on Jan. 18. They were supposed to begin on Jan. 6, but Covid is playing a big part in the delay.
"We spent countless hours looking at health safety protocols, reading guidelines provided by various regulatory agencies such as the CDC and the Mississippi Department of Health,” Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Scott Tollison said.
Everyone on campus is required to wear masks and classes will follow social distancing protocols. Tollison said approximately two-thirds of students have face-to-face classes.
Covid vaccines and boosters are available to students on campus.
The school is expecting to see growing numbers of cases once students return, but they are doing everything to reduce that number.
Tollison said they will have to end the semester a little bit later to make up for the time they are losing in January.