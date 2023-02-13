MUW publishes results from name change survey

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi University for Women (MUW) published the results from its name change survey.
The university administered the survey last fall as a way to determine how a new name would be selected if the change is made. MUW has not made a final decision on changing its name
More than 4,000 people responded to the survey. More than half of the respondents are MUW alumni.
Sample names included the University of Northern Mississippi and Callaway State University [named in honor of founding faculty member Mary J. S. Callaway].
The survey results are divided in five categories: alumni, faculty and staff, students, prospective students and community.
One reason MUW is considering changing its name is to be more inclusive to male students. MUW began accepting male students in 1982.