 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MUW, NEMCC and others named Great Colleges to Work For

  • Updated
  • 0
64K students enrolled in Mississippi community colleges, preliminary data shows

The campus of Northeast Mississippi Community College (NEMCC) is located in Booneville. Source: NEMCC.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Three universities and three community colleges in Mississippi have been named Great Colleges to Work For.

That’s according to the latest report from ModernThink.

  • University of Mississippi
  • Mississippi State University
  • Mississippi University for Women
  • Northeast Mississippi Community College
  • Meridian Community College
  • Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College

The results are based on a faculty/staff survey and an institutional audit.

The survey asks participants to grade their jobs based on several categories, including job satisfaction, well-being and professional development.

The institutional audit gathers information such as demographics, policies and practices.

Open this link to view the full list of colleges.

Open this link to learn more about the program.

Tags

Recommended for you