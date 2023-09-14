MUW, NEMCC and others named Great Colleges to Work For

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Three universities and three community colleges in Mississippi have been named Great Colleges to Work For.
That’s according to the latest report from ModernThink.
- University of Mississippi
- Mississippi State University
- Mississippi University for Women
- Northeast Mississippi Community College
- Meridian Community College
- Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College
The results are based on a faculty/staff survey and an institutional audit.
The survey asks participants to grade their jobs based on several categories, including job satisfaction, well-being and professional development.
The institutional audit gathers information such as demographics, policies and practices.
Open this link to view the full list of colleges.