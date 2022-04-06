MUW in-person homecoming returns this weekend

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - It's been two years since the Mississippi University for Women had an in-person homecoming because of COVID-19, but this year it's back.
Carolyn Williams is a junior at the university and this will be her first homecoming experience.
"I'm excited to meet new people and hear stories about The W because I've heard a few and I kind of want to hear a few secret ones confirmed."
Director of Alumni Engagements Anna Ogburn said the university has 360 alumni visiting for homecoming this year.
"...let the current students see the alumni come back and tell their story--what was their W experience like because it was very different."
The return starts Thursday, April 7th and goes through Sunday, April 10th.
It will feature different events including musical performances, honoring three Golden Girl classes and a new event called the Magnolia Mingle.
"We welcome folks to come to campus and interact with us and just enjoy being with us as we celebrate a lot of different alums," said Ogburn.
For a complete schedule for the W Homecoming events, click here.