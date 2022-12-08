MUW hosting teacher academy conference

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi University for Women's (MUW) School of Education is hosting its first-ever teacher academy conference on Friday.
The goal is to address the shortage of teachers in the state.
"Mississippi is facing an extreme critical shortage of educators," assistant professor Dr. Hope Durst said.
She said the university is bringing high school students to campus on Friday.
"These high school students who are thinking of this interest in education, we want to build them up, to give them the skills that they need to be successful in the classroom. So we will support them, have the tools in the toolbox to find teaching pleasurable, delightful, instead of overwhelming."
She said the teacher shortage will continue unless schools like MUW can produce the educators of tomorrow right now.
"So our goal is to send out teachers into the world, into K-12 classrooms so that the next generation of students are ready to compete in a global 21st-century economy."
Durst suggests money and physical demands in the classroom are likely reasons for the teacher shortage.