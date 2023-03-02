MUW hoping to attract next generation of nurses

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi University for Women (MUW) is hoping to attract the next generation of nurses.
A special event on Thursday gave hundreds of local high school students a look at the various fields within the medical profession.
It was sponsored by the College of Nursing and Health Sciences.
More than 150 students from local high schools participated in interactive stations to get a feeling of being a nurse.
Students rotated stations throughout the afternoon, including CPR, giving them a full feel of different medical professions.
"This allows those students to engage in healthcare activities and provide that hands-on activity,” Professor Mary Hellen Ruffin said. “This helps to solidify their idea of which nursing profession and which healthcare profession they would like to choose to enroll in."
Students were also able to learn about scholarships and campus activities.