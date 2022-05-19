Murray State softball team involved in Alabama crash

FAYETTE, Ala. (WTVA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency shared information about a Wednesday evening crash that involved a bus carrying members of the Murray State University softball team.
The incident happened at approximately 5:45 on Highway 13 in Fayette County. The crash also involved a commercial vehicle.
Of the 26 passengers on the bus, three were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The university released a statement shortly after the crash.
From Murray State AthleticsThe Murray State softball team bus was involved in an accident traveling to NCAA Tourn. in Tuscaloosa, Ala. 3 individuals transported to hospital w/ non-life-threatening injuries for further testing. Remaining players/staff are safe and unharmed.— Murray State Sports (@MSURacers) May 19, 2022