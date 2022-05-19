 Skip to main content
Murray State softball team involved in Alabama crash

  Updated
FAYETTE, Ala. (WTVA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency shared information about a Wednesday evening crash that involved a bus carrying members of the Murray State University softball team.

The incident happened at approximately 5:45 on Highway 13 in Fayette County. The crash also involved a commercial vehicle.

Of the 26 passengers on the bus, three were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The university released a statement shortly after the crash.

