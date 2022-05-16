Murder suspect wanted in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement is seeking the whereabouts of Joseph Bean who is wanted in connection to a murder in Pontotoc County.

The murder happened on April 27 at a home on Algoma Road. He's wanted for the shooting death of Anteo Foote.

He should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be confronted, according to law enforcement.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-8477.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for a tip that leads to an arrest.