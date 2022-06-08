Murder suspect arrested in Winona

WINONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement in Montgomery County continues to look into a recent murder case.
The Winona Times reported the deadly shooting happened early Monday morning, June 6 in the 200 block of Cameron Street in Winona.
An eyewitness told the police that Usher Sawyer III called Kevin Beckom outside. Then they heard gunfire.
The Montgomery County coroner said Beckom died at the scene.
Police arrested Sawyer and charged him with murder.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.