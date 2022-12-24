 Skip to main content
Murder suspect arrested in Prentiss County

Jerry Lee Langston

Jerry Lee Langston, Source: Prentiss County Sheriff's Department.

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities arrested a Rienzi man in connection to a fatal shooting in Prentiss County.

According to Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar, the incident happened the night of Dec. 23 at a home on County Road 8315. 

Prentiss County Coroner Greg Sparks identified the victim as 55-year-old Billy Davis.  

The coroner said medics transported Davis to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies arrested Jerry Lee Langston, 42, for first-degree murder and child deprivation.

