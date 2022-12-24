Murder suspect arrested in Prentiss County

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities arrested a Rienzi man in connection to a fatal shooting in Prentiss County.
According to Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar, the incident happened the night of Dec. 23 at a home on County Road 8315.
Prentiss County Coroner Greg Sparks identified the victim as 55-year-old Billy Davis.
The coroner said medics transported Davis to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Deputies arrested Jerry Lee Langston, 42, for first-degree murder and child deprivation.