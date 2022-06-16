Murder suspect arrested for New Hope shooting

NEW HOPE, Miss. (WTVA) - One person is dead and another person was arrested for murder Thursday evening in Lowndes County.
According to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded at approximately 5:25 to a reported shooting at a home on Ben Christopher Road in the New Hope community.
Deputies found a woman who had been shot. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identified the victim as Monique McDonald, 25.
She had been living in the New Hope home for the past six months. She was originally from Corinth.
Her body will be transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
Joshua Whitley, 26, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
Investigators believe the shooting was a case of domestic violence.
Article updated at 11 a.m. on June 17, 2022.