 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109.

* WHERE...All of the Midsouth

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Murder suspect arrested for New Hope shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Joshua Whitley

Joshua Whitley, Source: Lowndes County Sheriff's Office.

NEW HOPE, Miss. (WTVA) - One person is dead and another person was arrested for murder Thursday evening in Lowndes County.

According to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded at approximately 5:25 to a reported shooting at a home on Ben Christopher Road in the New Hope community.

Deputies found a woman who had been shot. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identified the victim as Monique McDonald, 25.

She had been living in the New Hope home for the past six months. She was originally from Corinth.

Her body will be transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Joshua Whitley, 26, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Investigators believe the shooting was a case of domestic violence.

Article updated at 11 a.m. on June 17, 2022.

Tags

Producer

Kaitlyn is from Saltillo, Mississippi. She is a graduate of Saltillo High School and the University of Mississippi.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you