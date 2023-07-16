 Skip to main content
Murder suspect arrested after he was caught on camera throwing contraband into a Mississippi prison

A murder suspect was arrested after being caught on camera throwing contraband over a fence at a Mississippi prison.

U.S. Marshals stormed a house in Jackson early Tuesday morning, July 11,  arresting Brandon Pugh.

Pugh is accused of injuring a 14-year-old Hinds County teenager in a drive-by shooting on May 28th.

The victim died six days later. Pugh remained on the run for a month.

Law enforcement were able to identify Pugh Thursday, July 6, after surveillance video at a Mississippi Department of Corrections Prison showed him throwing six packages of contraband over a fence.

Around 1:40 in the morning, Pugh walked onto the grounds of Walnut Grove Correctional Facility in Leake County.

Mississippi Department of Corrections Officials say he threw packages containing cellphones and chargers over a 30-foot perimeter fence.

Officials say later on in the video, Pugh pulled out a gun.

In addition to the murder charge, Pugh also faces multiple other charges including firing into a home and attempting to smuggle into a prison facility.

