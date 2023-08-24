 Skip to main content
Murder remains unsolved for Eupora man, family wants answers

(WTVA)-Eupora, MISS. The September 28th murder of Daimian "Joe-Joe" Britt remains unsolved. Britt's family members are pleading for answers.

Britt was shot at Westwood apartments around 5am heading to work. Britt was shot multiple times in the parking lot, where he died from the wounds.

Britt's girlfriend Ladoshia Embry says her 3-year-old daughter has a picture of Britt that she shows to her friends. She fears the day that her children will ask what happened to him.

Britt's Aunt Wanda Mogan says,

"We just want answers, we want justice. These kids are entitled to know what happened to him and why. It's a year and we have not got any answers and that is wrong."

Eupora Police Chief Lawrence Caradine says that the case is still under investigation. He says that the investigator assigned to the case was fired after a domestic violence charge. The Mississippi Bureau of investigation and Starkville investigators are helping assist with the investigation according to Caradine. 

