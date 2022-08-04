 Skip to main content
Murder arrest made for 2021 death of toddler in Pontotoc County

Justin Atkins

Justin Atkins, Source: Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department.

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - An arrest has been made in connection with the death of a 2-year-old in 2021.

Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said Justin Atkins, 33, of Reform, Alabama, is charged with the murder of Layton Nabors.

The toddler died on March 19, 2021.

Autopsy results showed the child died from blunt-force trauma, the sheriff said. The sheriff said it took 16 months to receive the autopsy results.

Mask said Atkins claimed the child fell off a sofa or ottoman but bruises were not consistent with such a fall.

The incident happened at a home on Evergreen Drive in Pontotoc.

Atkins was the boyfriend of the child's mother.

Nabors’ grandmother Tammy Walls said Atkins was watching the child and the child’s sister while their mother was at work.

