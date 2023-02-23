 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Multi-county chase ends with arrest in Starkville

  • Updated
  • 0
Chase ends at Highway 182 and Highway 25 in Starkville, MS on Feb. 23, 2023.

The chase ended at Highways 182 and 25 in Starkville, MS on Feb. 23, 2023. Source: Starkville Police Department.

Police arrested an individual following a multi-county chase that ended in Starkville.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Police arrested an individual following a multi-county chase that ended in Starkville.

According to the Starkville Police Department, the incident happened Thursday morning when law enforcement responded to a domestic situation.

The chase traveled south into Winston County and returned to Oktibbeha County. The chase ended at Highway 182 and Highway 25.

Police closed a section of the highway shortly after the stop and arrest. Motorists should find alternate routes until the highway reopens.

Police are expected to provide more information soon.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you