Multi-county chase ends with arrest in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Police arrested an individual following a multi-county chase that ended in Starkville.
According to the Starkville Police Department, the incident happened Thursday morning when law enforcement responded to a domestic situation.
The chase traveled south into Winston County and returned to Oktibbeha County. The chase ended at Highway 182 and Highway 25.
Police closed a section of the highway shortly after the stop and arrest. Motorists should find alternate routes until the highway reopens.
Police are expected to provide more information soon.