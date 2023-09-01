Multi-county chase ended Thursday in Calhoun County

PITTSBORO, Miss. (WTVA) — A driver is accused of leading law enforcement on a multi-county chase that ended in Calhoun County.
The incident happened on Thursday, Aug. 31.
Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan said the chase involved deputies from Pontotoc and Chickasaw counties, as well as Houlka police. His deputies were called to help.
The chase ended with the driver’s arrest. The driver was wanted for a shooting in Pontotoc. WTVA has been working to learn the driver's name.
Pollan went to social media to dispel rumors. He said the driver was not an escaped inmate and did not escape into a wooded area.