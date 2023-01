TAMPA, Fla. (WTVA) - Mississippi State beat Illinois 19-10 to win the Reliaquest Bowl.

The Bulldogs took the lead 13-10 with less than 10 seconds left in the game.

An unsuccessful hail mary resulted in an MSU touchdown to close the game.

This is the Bulldogs' first win following the death of head coach Mike Leach.

It's also the first win as head coach for Zach Arnett.

MSU wore special helmets to honor Leach.