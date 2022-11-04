MSU using search firm to help find new athletics director

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Mississippi State is using an executive search firm to help the university find a new athletics director.
The job came open this week when John Cohen left for the same job at Auburn.
MSU President Mark Keenum says he will approach the AD search just like he did with the two previous searches in finding a leader for the Bulldogs' athletic programs.
That includes hearing what university stakeholders have to say about the new AD.
Keenum did not say when he hoped to have a new athletics director hired.
He did say in a news release he plans to move swiftly "to find the right individual with the right skill set and the right temperament our Bulldog family expects and deserves at Mississippi State."