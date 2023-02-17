MSU, UM win on opening day of baseball season

(WTVA) — Mississippi State and Ole Miss opened their baseball seasons Friday with wins at home.
More than 10,000 showed up at Dudy Noble Field to watch the Bulldogs get 16 hits in an 11-2 win over VMI.
A crowd of at least 11,000 braved the cold at Swayze Field where the Rebels scored six runs in the second inning on their way to an 11-2 victory over Delaware.
The game in Oxford was the first since the Rebels walked away in Omaha last year as the national champs of college baseball, an honor the Bulldogs secured the year before that.
Mississippi State and Ole Miss will return to the diamond Saturday for the second game in their respective three-game series.