MSU to hold Leach memorial service on Dec. 20

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A public memorial service will be held for head football coach Mike Leach.

According to Mississippi State University, the memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 1 p.m. inside Humphrey Coliseum.

Doors to the coliseum will open at noon.

Leach died Monday night from complications from a heart condition, according to the university.

The 61-year-old was wrapping up his third season as the Bulldogs' head coach.

The team finished the regular season with eight wins and four losses, including an Egg Bowl victory.

He was preparing the team to play in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2 vs. Illinois.

His career record at MSU was 19-17.

Leach had successful stints as head coach at Texas Tech and Washington State before coming to Starkville.