Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

The Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee, including
the following areas, in North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton,
Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall,
Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tallahatchie, Tippah,
Tishomingo, Union, and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee, Chester,
Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson, and McNairy.

* Until midnight CST tonight

* WHEN...Through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone
locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban
areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with
debris.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&

MSU to hold Leach memorial service on Dec. 20

  Updated
  • 0
Mike Leach memorial service graphic

Source: Mississippi State University

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A public memorial service will be held for head football coach Mike Leach.

According to Mississippi State University, the memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 1 p.m. inside Humphrey Coliseum.

Doors to the coliseum will open at noon.

Humphrey Coliseum

Humphrey Coliseum on the campus of Mississippi State University in Starkville, MS. Photo Date: Jan. 11, 2022.

Leach died Monday night from complications from a heart condition, according to the university.

The 61-year-old was wrapping up his third season as the Bulldogs' head coach.

The team finished the regular season with eight wins and four losses, including an Egg Bowl victory.

He was preparing the team to play in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2 vs. Illinois.

His career record at MSU was 19-17.

Leach had successful stints as head coach at Texas Tech and Washington State before coming to Starkville.

