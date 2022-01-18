MSU students return to classes, COVID testing continues

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Students returned to classes on Tuesday at Mississippi State University, and drive-thru COVID-19 testing continues to benefit them on campus.
Many students took advantage of the testing site in front of the Newell-Grissom building.
"I think Mississippi State has a great job in helping students do whatever they need to do," junior Clara Fuller said.
She said with COVID-19 cases rising daily, she's happy with effort the school is making to provide students with the convenient option.
"Especially with our numbers rising right now,” she added. “Having this option is really smart and it's probably the easiest way to get more students tested if they're feeling sick."
The testing site is for students and faculty who have no symptoms. Testers get their results 24 hours after the test.
"It's really accessible,” student Reagan Freeman said. “It's a lot quicker than waiting in an office or any kind of doctor's building."
They've seen an increase in testing on Tuesday. Workers said there's been a 30 to 40 percent positivity rate for the virus since testing started last week.
The testing site will wrap up on Wednesday. The site might be moved to the Student Health Center depending on the weather.
Monitor msstate.edu for future updates regarding testing relocation.
The school is also providing Pfizer vaccines and booster shots.