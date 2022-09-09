 Skip to main content
MSU students recognized for design excellence

  Updated
  • 0
Winners: (L-R front) Richard Brooks, Brasfield & Gorrie chief preconstruction manager; Isaiah Brooking, Brasfield & Gorrie assistant virtual design and construction manager; Sydney Macmann; Caroline Prather; Anna Kathryn Watson; Sonsireth Di Geronimo; Emily Young; Max Cook, Brasfield & Gorrie assistant virtual design and construction manager; Parker Cain, Brasfield & Gorrie virtual design and construction manager. (L-R back) Heath Greenlee; Connor Bailey; Lucas Elder; John Morrow; Ethan Harvey. Photo by Grace Cockrell.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Twenty Mississippi State University students are being recognized for their excellence in an annual design competition.

The Brasfield & Gorrie LLC Student Design Competition is held annually for students majoring in architecture, building construction science and interior design.

It’s designed to simulate real-life jobs.

Students were tasked with creating a renovation and construction plan for an existing university building.

Winners included:

  • Anna Kathryn Watson, an interior design major from Shannon.
  • Lucas Elder, an architecture major from Starkville.
  • Sonsireth Di Geronimo, an interior design major from Starkville.
  • Jake Herrington, an architecture major from Louisville, was named an honorable mention.
Honorable mentions: (L-R front) Matt Spurgeon, Jake Herrington, Elizabeth Gallagher, Rachel Bozeman, Raden Burris, Claire Iupe. (L-R back) Matthew White, Tyler Pipkins, Jack Minges, Aidan Taylor. Photo by Grace Cockrell.

Open this link to view the full list of winners and honorable mentions.

