MSU students recognized for design excellence

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Twenty Mississippi State University students are being recognized for their excellence in an annual design competition.
The Brasfield & Gorrie LLC Student Design Competition is held annually for students majoring in architecture, building construction science and interior design.
It’s designed to simulate real-life jobs.
Students were tasked with creating a renovation and construction plan for an existing university building.
Winners included:
- Anna Kathryn Watson, an interior design major from Shannon.
- Lucas Elder, an architecture major from Starkville.
- Sonsireth Di Geronimo, an interior design major from Starkville.
- Jake Herrington, an architecture major from Louisville, was named an honorable mention.
