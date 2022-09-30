MSU students attacked on campus by man arguing with his girlfriend

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Police at Mississippi State University say they arrested a man accused of attacking two students this week for no reason.
Elijah Wilkes, 21, of Louisville, is charged with robbery and malicious mischief along with three misdemeanors following the Tuesday night attack on Barr Avenue.
Chief Vance Rice says Wilkes was arguing with his girlfriend inside a car when he jumped out and attacked the students.
According to Rice, the man took the cellphone from one of the students, smashed the screen and threw it on the ground.
The chief adds one of the students suffered a broken nose, got stitches and may need surgery.
Wilkes and his girlfriend are not students at the university.