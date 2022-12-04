MSU’s Egg Bowl Trophy is coming to Northeast Mississippi

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA)- Football fans, especially MSU Bulldog fans, listen up.
The Golden Egg’s statewide tour is coming to different parts of Northeast Mississippi.
The Mississippi State Bulldogs’ defense held Ole Miss’s offense to its lowest rushing yardage this season, 78, and to only 4 of 17 on third down conversions to help return the Egg Bowl trophy to the Mississippi State campus. This is Head Coach Mike Leach's first Egg Bowl win.
The prized Egg Bowl trophy will be touring the state through Dec. 6.
The 2022 Golden Egg Tour will offer scheduled stops for open opportunities across the state, while also making surprise visits to the homes of season ticket holders and members of the Bulldog Family.
Check out the schedule below to find your opportunity to see the Golden Egg near you.
|Monday, Nov. 28 Meridian: MSU Riley Center (12 - 2 p.m.)- Open “drop-in” fan stop providing photo opportunities for any Bulldog fans with the Golden Egg
Starkville: Men’s Basketball vs. Omaha (6:30 p.m.)
Tuesday, Nov. 29 Laurel / Ellisville: Howard Industries (12:30 - 2 p.m.)- Open “drop-in” fan stop providing photo opportunities for any Bulldog fans with the Golden Egg
Gulfport: Hancock Whitney Financial Center (4 - 5:30 p.m.)- Open “drop-in” fan stop providing photo opportunities for any Bulldog fans with the Golden Egg
Biloxi / Gulfport: Surprise Season Ticket Holder Home Visits
Wednesday, Nov. 30Hattiesburg: First Bank Hattiesburg (11 a.m. - 1 p.m.)- Open “drop-in” fan stop providing photo opportunities for any Bulldog fans with the Golden Egg
Jackson-Metro: Gray Daniels Ford (4 - 5:30 p.m.)- Open “drop-in” fan stop providing photo opportunities for any Bulldog fans with the Golden Egg
Jackson-Metro: Surprise Season Ticket Holder Home Visits
Thursday, Dec. 1 Vicksburg: Alfa (11 a.m. - 1 p.m.)- Open “drop-in” fan stop providing photo opportunities for any Bulldog fans with the Golden Egg
Greenville: Wade Inc. (4 - 5:30 p.m.)- Open “drop-in” fan stop providing photo opportunities for any Bulldog fans with the Golden Egg
Greenville: Surprise Season Ticket Holder Home Visits
Sunday, Dec. 4 Tupelo: Surprise Season Ticket Holder Home Visits
Monday, Dec. 5 Tupelo: Cadence Bank Arena (11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.)- Open “drop-in” fan stop providing photo opportunities for any Bulldog fans with the Golden Egg
Olive Branch: Homer Skelton Ford (4 - 5:30 p.m.)- Open “drop-in” fan stop providing photo opportunities for any Bulldog fans with the Golden Egg
Southaven: Surprise Season Ticket Holder Home Visits
Tuesday, Dec. 6 Columbus: Visit Columbus (11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.)- Open “drop-in” fan stop providing photo opportunities for any Bulldog fans with the Golden Egg
Starkville: Surprise Season Ticket Holder Home Visits