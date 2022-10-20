MSU reacts to sudden death of student-athlete Sam Westmoreland

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State is reeling from the death of student-athlete Sam Westmoreland.

The Tupelo native had entered MSU this year as a freshman studying industrial technology. He joined the MSU football team as a walk-on lineman.

"Everybody with the athletic program, from our athletic director John Cohen on down to [head football] coach [Mike] Leach, were impressed with him, impressed with his work ethic, impressed with the effort he put forth, and I think everybody believed that Sam was on a path that would carry him to success,” Chief Communications Officer Sid Salter said.

Fellow freshman Sean Simoncic said MSU is a big family; and even though he did not know Westmoreland, his death is a big hit to the school.

"Sam will be missed,” Salter said. “He was popular. He was well-liked by those teaching him and the coaching staff. You just don't find anybody who doesn't talk about his smile, his presence, and the impact he had on the people around him. So this will be felt and Sam will be greatly missed."

Westmoreland was found dead on Wednesday at a church away from campus. The cause of death has not been announced.