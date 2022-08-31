MSU president says student enjoyment is the driving factor behind new construction

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State University President Dr. Mark Keenum said there are a handful of new projects on the way to help improve student enjoyment and experience on campus.
At the three-week mark, Dr. Keenum said there were a few new buildings and facilities on the way for the 2022-23 school year.
A ribbon-cutting will be held for a brand-new music building that is already in use, and a number of other projects are in the works.
The list includes a new Kinesiology building, a new high-performance super-computing facility, and a number of renovations to existing athletics buildings, like Humphrey Coliseum.
Dr. Keenum said the projects are just one reflection of his desire to make sure his students have a good time while they're at Mississippi State.
"Making the student experience as enjoyable as we can is what we're always striving to do here at Mississippi State," Dr. Keenum said. "That's why we're always in motion of growth and construction...because we want to bring better learning, better living environment-living conditions for our students, so that they can have a fun, enjoyable time, focus on doing their classwork, doing their studies, but have a good time while they're here as a Mississippi State bulldog."