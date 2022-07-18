MSU players selected in 2022 MLB Draft

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Several Mississippi State players have been selected already in the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft.
Landon Sims (P) – Arizona Diamondbacks, Competitive Balance A round, No. 34 overall pick.
Logan Tanner (C) - Cincinnati Reds, second round, No. 55 overall pick.
Preston Johnson (P) - Baltimore Orioles, seventh round, No. 197 overall pick.
Brad Cumbest (OF) - Colorado Rockies, ninth round, No. 266 overall pick.
K.C. Hunt (P) – Pittsburgh Pirates, 12th round, 350 overall pick.
Jackson Fristoe (P) – New York Yankees, 12th round, 370 overall pick.
Kamren James - Tampa Bay Rays, 16th round, 494 overall pick.