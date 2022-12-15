 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MSU officially names Zach Arnett head coach

  • Updated
  • 0
MSU officially names Zach Arnett head coach

Source: Mississippi State University

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State officially named Zach Arnett head football coach on Thursday.

Reports surfaced Wednesday afternoon that MSU and Arnett had agreed to terms.

Arnett is now the 35th head coach in MSU football history.

Open this link to read MSU's announcement.

This comes after the sudden death of head coach Mike Leach.

The 61-year-old died Monday night from complications from a heart condition, the university announced.

Leach hired Arnett, 36, as defensive coordinator in 2020.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you