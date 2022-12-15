MSU officially names Zach Arnett head coach

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State officially named Zach Arnett head football coach on Thursday.
Reports surfaced Wednesday afternoon that MSU and Arnett had agreed to terms.
Arnett is now the 35th head coach in MSU football history.
This comes after the sudden death of head coach Mike Leach.
The 61-year-old died Monday night from complications from a heart condition, the university announced.
Leach hired Arnett, 36, as defensive coordinator in 2020.