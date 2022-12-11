 Skip to main content
MSU football coach Mike Leach in hospital after suffering 'personal health issue'

  • Updated
Mike Leach

Mike Leach, Mississippi State head football coach. Photo Date: Nov. 24, 2022.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Mississippi State announced head football coach Mike Leach was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson by ambulance Sunday after suffering a "personal health issue" at his home.

MSU defense coordinator Zach Arnett is now in charge of the football team until Leach returns.

The team is getting ready to play in the ReliaQuest Bowl January 2.

The university did not release much more other than "the thoughts and prayers of the university are with Mike and Sharon and their family."

