MSU finance professor praises new economic development announcement

MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS (WTVA) -- A financial expert at Mississippi State says the new economic development in the Golden Triangle area is worth all the excitement.
Governor Tate Reeves announced plans for a establishing a manufacturing plant in the Golden Triangle in what he called the largest economic deal in Mississippi history, a $2.5 billion investment.
The new plant is expected to create 1,000 new jobs with an average salary of $93,000. MSU finance professor Brian Blank says the long-term impact will go beyond just new job opportunities.
"In the longer run, this probably means more people moving to the area," Blank says. "Which might mean more retail establishments coming to the area."
As for potential concerns, Blank says potential homeowners in the area can expect real estate prices to increase, but it's great news for homeowners already living in the Golden Triangle area.