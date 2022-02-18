MSU fans react to being back in Dudy Noble Field

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - It may not be spring just yet but it is most definitely time for college baseball to begin.
In Starkville, the reigning national champs took the field on Friday to start the 2022 season.
The Bulldogs hosted Long Beach State.
It's a new team and season, but the buzz of a national title is still in the air.
“I feel real good,” longtime fan Don Miners said. “But when you read what the other teams have done, they’re all going to be a lot better too. So, our team knows they’re going to have to fight real hard to win; and that’s what they should do and we look forward to watching it.”
However, Miners was not the only one eager to get back to the home of the reigning national champions.
On Friday afternoon, Mississippi State set an opening day record for the school with 10,223 fans in attendance.
According to a few students at MSU, crowds like that creates an atmosphere that some argue is unmatched in the Southeastern Conference.
“The baseball atmosphere is nuts. It’s ridiculous. It’s like almost bigger than football here at an SEC school," said Jack Kristofek. "I’m from Texas and I’ve never seen anything like it.”
“We’re just hoping for the same atmosphere and the same fun time with friends making memories in college, so it’s really exciting," said Emmie Perkins.
Mississippi State lost to Long Beach State 3-0.
MSU's starting pitcher Landon Sims finished the game with a career high 13 strikeouts.
The Diamond Dawgs are now down 0-1 in the three game series.